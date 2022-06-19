PPL (NYSE:PPL) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $29.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. PPL traded as low as $25.04 and last traded at $25.06, with a volume of 81299 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.74.

PPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PPL from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Argus lowered shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PPL from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.75.

In related news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $102,738.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,891.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PPL. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in PPL by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 336,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,128,000 after acquiring an additional 68,070 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in PPL by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 42,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in PPL by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 13,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PPL by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 29,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in PPL during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.68.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. PPL had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.12%.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

