LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $108.00 to $90.00. The stock had previously closed at $76.60, but opened at $74.92. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. LGI Homes shares last traded at $74.54, with a volume of 2,084 shares.
Several other analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on LGI Homes from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded LGI Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.67.
In related news, Director Ryan Edone bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $82.38 per share, for a total transaction of $82,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,971.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 14.77 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.48.
LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.60. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The firm had revenue of $546.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 19.84 earnings per share for the current year.
LGI Homes Company Profile (NASDAQ:LGIH)
LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.
