LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $108.00 to $90.00. The stock had previously closed at $76.60, but opened at $74.92. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. LGI Homes shares last traded at $74.54, with a volume of 2,084 shares.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on LGI Homes from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded LGI Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.67.

In related news, Director Ryan Edone bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $82.38 per share, for a total transaction of $82,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,971.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 9.8% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 13,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 0.9% in the first quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 45,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 12.4% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 28,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the first quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the first quarter valued at about $1,199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 14.77 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.48.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.60. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The firm had revenue of $546.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 19.84 earnings per share for the current year.

LGI Homes Company Profile (NASDAQ:LGIH)

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

