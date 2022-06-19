Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $32.61, but opened at $34.29. Compass Minerals International shares last traded at $33.60, with a volume of 6,645 shares trading hands.

Specifically, insider Mary L. Frontczak acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.03 per share, with a total value of $37,030.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,227.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin S. Crutchfield acquired 1,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.48 per share, for a total transaction of $49,848.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 50,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,056.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 7,330 shares of company stock worth $253,928. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $73.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, CL King cut their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $67.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.83.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.80 and a beta of 1.44.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.60). Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $448.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -193.54%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International during the first quarter valued at $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Compass Minerals International by 1,673.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile (NYSE:CMP)

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

