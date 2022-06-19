Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Shares Down 8.7% After Analyst Downgrade

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) shares fell 8.7% during trading on Friday after National Bank Financial lowered their price target on the stock from C$53.00 to C$52.00. The company traded as low as $18.76 and last traded at $18.81. 136,945 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,497,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.61.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Desjardins increased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$32.50 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.17.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VET. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,336 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 11,638 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 21,571 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $741,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,047,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,269,000 after purchasing an additional 488,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.59% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.07 and a 200-day moving average of $18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.49. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 37.30%. The business had revenue of $639.62 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.0464 dividend. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.20%.

About Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

