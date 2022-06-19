Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) Stock Price Down 9.6% Following Insider Selling

Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT – Get Rating)’s share price was down 9.6% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as C$1.21 and last traded at C$1.23. Approximately 157,255 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 126,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.36.

Specifically, Senior Officer Linda Lee Mckean sold 26,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.59, for a total value of C$41,875.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 990,200 shares in the company, valued at C$1,569,467.

Several research analysts recently commented on PMT shares. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Perpetual Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Perpetual Energy to a “buy” rating and set a C$2.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.88. The stock has a market cap of C$80.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.94.

Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$24.95 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Perpetual Energy Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT)

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.

