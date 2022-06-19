Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock from $650.00 to $475.00. The stock had previously closed at $365.08, but opened at $350.69. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Adobe shares last traded at $355.98, with a volume of 50,259 shares trading hands.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Cowen cut their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cowen cut their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $498.12.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total transaction of $197,140.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total value of $1,197,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 2,350.0% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $407.60 and a 200-day moving average of $472.33. The firm has a market cap of $170.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

