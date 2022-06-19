LifeWorks (TSE:LWRK) Rating Lowered to Hold at TD Securities

LifeWorks (TSE:LWRK – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$33.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.38% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of TSE:LWRK opened at C$31.02 on Friday. LifeWorks has a 1-year low of C$15.42 and a 1-year high of C$37.56.
