AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Price Target Cut to C$34.00

AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$40.00 to C$34.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ABSSF. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of AirBoss of America in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$38.00 price target on the stock. National Bankshares began coverage on shares of AirBoss of America in a report on Friday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on AirBoss of America from C$51.00 to C$35.50 in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AirBoss of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.13.

OTCMKTS:ABSSF opened at $12.24 on Friday. AirBoss of America has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $36.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.14.

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

