Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) PT Lowered to €16.00

Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from €25.00 ($26.04) to €16.00 ($16.67) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale cut shares of Atos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oddo Bhf cut Atos from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Atos from €28.00 ($29.17) to €26.00 ($27.08) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. HSBC lowered shares of Atos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Atos from €29.00 ($30.21) to €26.00 ($27.08) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.19.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AEXAY opened at $2.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Atos has a 1 year low of $2.62 and a 1 year high of $12.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.25.

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions, as well as end-to-end vertical solutions, data platforms, and infrastructure solutions. The company's solutions include advanced computing; analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation; cloud solutions; customer journey analytics and digital customer experience; advance detection and response, data protection and governance, and trusted digital identities, as well as digital workplace, hybrid cloud, and IoT and OT security; digital consulting; digital workplace; and edge computing and Internet of things.

