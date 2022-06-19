Cormark Reiterates Buy Rating for TELUS (TSE:T)

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Cormark in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cormark also issued estimates for TELUS’s FY2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on T. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of TELUS from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. TD Securities raised shares of TELUS to a “buy” rating and set a C$33.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. CIBC lowered shares of TELUS from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$33.50 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered TELUS to a “hold” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.83.

Shares of T opened at C$28.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$39.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01. TELUS has a twelve month low of C$27.33 and a twelve month high of C$34.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$31.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$31.30.

TELUS ( TSE:T Get Rating ) (NYSE:TU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.34 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TELUS will post 1.4099999 EPS for the current year.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; equipment sales from mobile technologies; data services revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; customer care and business services; healthcare solutions; and home and business security, agriculture, voice, and other telecommunications services.

