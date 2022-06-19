Aumann (OTCMKTS:AUUMF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Aumann (OTCMKTS:AUUMF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

AUUMF stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.43. Aumann has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $16.00.

Aumann Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aumann AG manufactures and sells specialized machines and production lines for components of electric and classic drive chain systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, China, and internationally. It operates through E-Mobility and Classic segments. The E-Mobility segment manufactures and sells specialized machines and automated production lines for the automotive industry; e-traction engines, power-on-demand units, and electronic components; and energy storage and conversion systems, such as batteries and fuel cells.

