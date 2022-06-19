Aumann (OTCMKTS:AUUMF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Aumann (OTCMKTS:AUUMF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
AUUMF stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.43. Aumann has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $16.00.
Aumann Company Profile (Get Rating)
