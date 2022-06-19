National Bank Financial Increases Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Price Target to C$58.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$73.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$51.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of ANCTF opened at $40.79 on Friday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1-year low of $35.20 and a 1-year high of $46.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.83.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's banners.

