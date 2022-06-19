Berenberg Bank Lowers ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Price Target to GBX 2,500

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 4,100 ($49.76) to GBX 2,500 ($30.34) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ASOMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 3,300 ($40.05) to GBX 2,900 ($35.20) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 3,300 ($40.05) to GBX 2,300 ($27.92) in a report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 3,200 ($38.84) to GBX 2,000 ($24.27) in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 3,700 ($44.91) to GBX 2,850 ($34.59) in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 2,125 ($25.79) to GBX 1,615 ($19.60) in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,720.50.

OTCMKTS:ASOMY opened at $10.72 on Friday. ASOS has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $72.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.36 and a 200-day moving average of $23.88.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

