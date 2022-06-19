Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) PT Raised to C$15.00 at National Bank Financial

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BIREF has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Birchcliff Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.90.

Shares of BIREF opened at $7.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Birchcliff Energy has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $9.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.37.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.0155 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Birchcliff Energy’s previous dividend of $0.01. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 4.96%.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

