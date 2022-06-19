Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) PT Raised to €1.15

Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at UBS Group from €1.10 ($1.15) to €1.15 ($1.20) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BNDSF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Banco de Sabadell from €0.90 ($0.94) to €0.95 ($0.99) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. AlphaValue lowered Banco de Sabadell from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Oddo Bhf lowered Banco de Sabadell from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €0.73 ($0.76) target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Banco de Sabadell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Banco de Sabadell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco de Sabadell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.88.

Shares of Banco de Sabadell stock opened at $0.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.79. Banco de Sabadell has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $1.09.

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

