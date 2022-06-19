Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Price Target Raised to C$7.50 at National Bank Financial

Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BKBEF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Pipestone Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Pipestone Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pipestone Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.10.

OTCMKTS:BKBEF opened at $3.52 on Thursday. Pipestone Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $5.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.78.

Pipestone Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Western Canada. It focuses on the Montney asset that covers an area of 91,149 net acres located to southwest of Grande Prairie in Northwest Alberta. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

