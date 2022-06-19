ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,400 at Morgan Stanley

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,300 ($27.92) to GBX 1,400 ($16.99) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 3,700 ($44.91) to GBX 2,850 ($34.59) in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Societe Generale reduced their target price on ASOS from GBX 4,800 ($58.26) to GBX 4,000 ($48.55) in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on ASOS from GBX 3,200 ($38.84) to GBX 2,000 ($24.27) in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 2,125 ($25.79) to GBX 1,615 ($19.60) in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 3,300 ($40.05) to GBX 2,900 ($35.20) in a report on Friday, March 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,720.50.

Shares of ASOMY opened at $10.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.88. ASOS has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $72.16.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

