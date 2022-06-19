FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Issued By Boenning Scattergood

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 16th. Boenning Scattergood analyst D. Cardenas now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.67 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.60. The consensus estimate for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.54 per share.

Get Farmers & Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler cut shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $35.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 52 week low of $21.27 and a 52 week high of $42.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.77 million, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.29.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $24.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 26.98%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 162.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 37,922.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $167,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. 17.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (Get Rating)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.