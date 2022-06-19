Brokers Issue Forecasts for Monro, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Monro in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Monro’s current full-year earnings is $1.47 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Monro’s FY2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $328.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.18 million. Monro had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MNRO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Monro from $65.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of Monro stock opened at $40.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.02. Monro has a 52 week low of $37.49 and a 52 week high of $65.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monro by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,075 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monro in the 4th quarter valued at about $590,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Monro by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Monro by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 975,918 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,867,000 after purchasing an additional 45,634 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monro by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 84,488 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 39,031 shares during the period.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.88%.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

