Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Oracle Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:ORCL)

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Oracle in a report issued on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the enterprise software provider will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.93. The consensus estimate for Oracle’s current full-year earnings is $4.43 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Oracle’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.54 EPS.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. BNP Paribas lowered Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Oracle from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Bank of America cut their target price on Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $110.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.96.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $67.72 on Friday. Oracle has a one year low of $63.76 and a one year high of $106.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.93 and its 200 day moving average is $80.01. The firm has a market cap of $180.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

In related news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $947,274,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 564.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,862,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $336,513,000 after buying an additional 3,281,000 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 26,472.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,381,465 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $28,786,000 after buying an additional 2,372,503 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 93.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,068,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $336,571,000 after buying an additional 1,967,853 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 44.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,366,409 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $531,468,000 after buying an additional 1,953,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

