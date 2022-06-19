Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Alaska Air Group, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:ALK)

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Alaska Air Group in a report released on Wednesday, June 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.40. The consensus estimate for Alaska Air Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.07 per share.

ALK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $40.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.33. Alaska Air Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.19 and a fifty-two week high of $65.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 0.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.51) EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALK. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 416.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 10,750.0% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 5,716.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 34.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Alaska Air Group news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $93,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,966 shares in the company, valued at $468,103.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Alaska Air Group (Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

