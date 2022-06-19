KeyCorp Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CubeSmart in a report issued on Wednesday, June 15th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.63. The consensus estimate for CubeSmart’s current full-year earnings is $2.42 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CubeSmart’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CUBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CubeSmart from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James upgraded CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on CubeSmart from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut CubeSmart from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CubeSmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.20.

CubeSmart stock opened at $40.00 on Friday. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $38.67 and a 1-year high of $57.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.81.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.40). CubeSmart had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $238.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 1st quarter worth $740,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 1st quarter worth $137,023,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 1st quarter worth $2,002,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 1st quarter worth $38,340,000. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 163.81%.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

