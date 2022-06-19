Prime Number Acquisition I Corp’s Quiet Period Will End on June 22nd (NASDAQ:PNACU)

Prime Number Acquisition I’s (NASDAQ:PNACU – Get Rating) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, June 22nd. Prime Number Acquisition I had issued 6,000,000 shares in its public offering on May 13th. The total size of the offering was $60,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of Prime Number Acquisition I stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. Prime Number Acquisition I has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $10.05.

Get Prime Number Acquisition I alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for Prime Number Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prime Number Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.