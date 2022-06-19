WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Short Interest Up 26.3% in May

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 686,900 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the May 15th total of 544,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 214,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WNS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in WNS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,257,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 201.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 876,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,945,000 after acquiring an additional 586,245 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,025,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,874,000 after acquiring an additional 322,680 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,269,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,266,000 after acquiring an additional 248,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 113.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 393,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,720,000 after acquiring an additional 209,305 shares in the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WNS opened at $70.32 on Friday. WNS has a twelve month low of $67.07 and a twelve month high of $91.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.11. WNS had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $275.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WNS will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WNS shares. Barrington Research cut their target price on WNS from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WNS in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.83.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

