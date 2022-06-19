Head-To-Head Analysis: Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) and Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG)

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) and Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.5% of Bridge Investment Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Lazard shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 65.9% of Bridge Investment Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Lazard and Bridge Investment Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lazard 16.76% 59.55% 8.69% Bridge Investment Group 29.40% 5.41% 3.28%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lazard and Bridge Investment Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lazard $3.27 billion N/A $528.06 million $4.93 6.30 Bridge Investment Group $330.01 million 1.26 $23.23 million $4.84 2.96

Lazard has higher revenue and earnings than Bridge Investment Group. Bridge Investment Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lazard, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Lazard and Bridge Investment Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lazard 1 3 2 0 2.17 Bridge Investment Group 0 1 4 0 2.80

Lazard presently has a consensus price target of $45.33, indicating a potential upside of 45.95%. Bridge Investment Group has a consensus price target of $21.20, indicating a potential upside of 47.94%. Given Bridge Investment Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bridge Investment Group is more favorable than Lazard.

Dividends

Lazard pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. Bridge Investment Group pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. Lazard pays out 38.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bridge Investment Group pays out 21.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bridge Investment Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Bridge Investment Group beats Lazard on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lazard (Get Rating)

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters. This segment serves corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients across various industry areas, including consumers, financial institutions, healthcare and life sciences, industrials, power and energy/infrastructure, and real estate, as well as technology, telecommunication, and media and entertainment. The Asset Management segment offers a range of investment solutions, and investment and wealth management services in equity and fixed income strategies; asset allocation strategies; and alternative investments and private equity funds to corporations, public funds, sovereign entities, endowments and foundations, labor funds, financial intermediaries, and private clients. The company was founded in 1848 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Bridge Investment Group (Get Rating)

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

