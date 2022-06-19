Critical Review: Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) versus Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU)

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Rating) and Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Vinci Partners Investments alerts:

This table compares Vinci Partners Investments and Sculptor Capital Management’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vinci Partners Investments $86.27 million 6.40 $38.66 million $0.68 14.62 Sculptor Capital Management $626.07 million 0.93 $17.32 million ($0.81) -11.12

Vinci Partners Investments has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sculptor Capital Management. Sculptor Capital Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vinci Partners Investments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.8% of Vinci Partners Investments shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.3% of Sculptor Capital Management shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.8% of Sculptor Capital Management shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Vinci Partners Investments and Sculptor Capital Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vinci Partners Investments 45.66% 15.14% 13.23% Sculptor Capital Management 9.08% 19.54% 5.34%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Vinci Partners Investments and Sculptor Capital Management, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vinci Partners Investments 0 0 0 0 N/A Sculptor Capital Management 0 1 1 0 2.50

Sculptor Capital Management has a consensus price target of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 221.86%. Given Sculptor Capital Management’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sculptor Capital Management is more favorable than Vinci Partners Investments.

Volatility & Risk

Vinci Partners Investments has a beta of -0.2, meaning that its share price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sculptor Capital Management has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Vinci Partners Investments pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Sculptor Capital Management pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Vinci Partners Investments pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Sculptor Capital Management pays out -54.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Sculptor Capital Management beats Vinci Partners Investments on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vinci Partners Investments (Get Rating)

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. Its portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients. The company also offers financial and strategic advisory services, focusing primarily on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions on the sell side or the buy side to entrepreneurs, corporate management teams, and/or boards of directors. Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

About Sculptor Capital Management (Get Rating)

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices. The firm also manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and real estate separate accounts. It also manages commingled funds and specialized products. The firm invests in equity, fixed income and real estate markets across the world. It employs quantitative and qualitative analysis to make its investments through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, and integrated risk management. For its multi-strategy portfolios, the firm employs strategies like convertible and derivative arbitrage, corporate credit, long/short equity special situations, buyout investments, merger arbitrage, private investments, and structured credit. It also invests in real estate and traditional real estate assets including multifamily, office, hotel and retail, loans, portfolio acquisitions, loan pools, operating companies, structured debt products, public securities, and non-traditional real estate assets including gaming, distressed land and residential, cell towers, parking, golf, debt and senior housing. For private equity investments, it considers investments in a variety of special situations that seek to realize value through strategic sales or initial public offerings. The firm was previously known as Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Partners Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci Partners Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.