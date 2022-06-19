Short Interest in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Expands By 26.5%

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the May 15th total of 1,700,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total value of $3,593,841.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at $39,526,620.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total value of $77,496.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,174.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 551,700 shares of company stock valued at $25,637,428. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,157.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $2,044.16 and a 52-week high of $3,042.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,330.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,616.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $26.29 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet will post 111.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,315.38.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

