Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) Short Interest Up 26.5% in May

Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,960,000 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the May 15th total of 3,920,000 shares. Currently, 15.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

In other news, VP Leah K. Dawson acquired 9,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.12 per share, with a total value of $37,912.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 180,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,386.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Darrel Harris acquired 18,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $74,433.80. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 373,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,476,920.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 166,994 shares of company stock valued at $637,260 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Yellow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yellow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yellow by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Yellow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Yellow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 48.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:YELL opened at $2.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $153.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.93. Yellow has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.26) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Yellow will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yellow Company Profile

Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various transportation services primarily in North America. The company primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods. It also provides customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions, as well as ships apparels, appliances, automotive parts, chemicals, food, furniture, glass, machinery, metal, metal products, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, textiles, wood, and other manufactured products or components.

