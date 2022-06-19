Short Interest in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Increases By 26.7%

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,230,000 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the May 15th total of 2,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,386,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of OXLC opened at $5.72 on Friday. Oxford Lane Capital has a 12-month low of $5.59 and a 12-month high of $8.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.29.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $55.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.80 million.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OXLC. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 34.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 12,015 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Lane Capital in the second quarter valued at about $287,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Lane Capital in the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 128.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 938,765 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,956,000 after buying an additional 527,795 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 12.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 98,597 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 11,160 shares during the period.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

