TheStreet Lowers Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HELE. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ HELE opened at $152.71 on Thursday. Helen of Troy has a twelve month low of $149.81 and a twelve month high of $256.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $192.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.03.

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.54. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $582.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Helen of Troy’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Helen of Troy will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary B. Abromovitz sold 1,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total value of $216,942.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,263,823. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 47.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Helen of Troy in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

