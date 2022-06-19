Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.89.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Shares of VRSK opened at $161.82 on Friday. Verisk Analytics has a one year low of $156.05 and a one year high of $231.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $185.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.46. The stock has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $775.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 32.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 4,039 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $686,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,916,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee Shavel sold 487 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total transaction of $84,455.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,366,708.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 182,511 shares of company stock worth $31,676,373. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,234,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,699,137,000 after acquiring an additional 210,957 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,140,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,605,808,000 after acquiring an additional 456,834 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,394,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,587,186,000 after acquiring an additional 92,925 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,897,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,577,619,000 after acquiring an additional 60,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 316.4% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,821,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,034,892,000 after buying an additional 3,663,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.