TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TGTX. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $68.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America began coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.
Shares of NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $4.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $583.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. TG Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $41.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.12 and its 200 day moving average is $10.55.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 41.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 900,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,565,000 after buying an additional 264,866 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 8,772 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 101,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 27,766 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 111,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 24,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.
About TG Therapeutics (Get Rating)
TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TG Therapeutics (TGTX)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.