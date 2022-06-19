TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TGTX. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $68.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America began coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $4.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $583.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. TG Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $41.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.12 and its 200 day moving average is $10.55.

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 118.49% and a negative net margin of 4,126.45%. The company had revenue of $2.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 41.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 900,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,565,000 after buying an additional 264,866 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 8,772 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 101,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 27,766 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 111,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 24,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

