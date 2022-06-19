Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet cut Silicom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

SILC opened at $32.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $217.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.84. Silicom has a 1 year low of $31.30 and a 1 year high of $52.75.

Silicom ( NASDAQ:SILC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Silicom had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $32.07 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Silicom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Silicom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Silicom by 17.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Silicom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $353,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Silicom by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server-based systems, and communications devices in the United States, North America, Israel, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and field programmable gate array-based cards.

