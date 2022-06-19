Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

Get Perion Network alerts:

Shares of Perion Network stock opened at $17.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.50. Perion Network has a 1-year low of $15.76 and a 1-year high of $33.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.29.

Perion Network ( NASDAQ:PERI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.13. Perion Network had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.02 million. Perion Network’s revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Perion Network will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Perion Network by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,704,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,307,000 after purchasing an additional 286,940 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Perion Network by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,630,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,671,000 after buying an additional 50,935 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Perion Network by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,045,000 after buying an additional 58,157 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in Perion Network by 861.2% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,201,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,895,000 after buying an additional 1,076,450 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Perion Network by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,186,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,691,000 after buying an additional 328,422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.52% of the company’s stock.

About Perion Network (Get Rating)

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.