Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Malibu Boats from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Malibu Boats from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Malibu Boats currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.33.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Shares of MBUU stock opened at $51.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.60. Malibu Boats has a fifty-two week low of $48.31 and a fifty-two week high of $86.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $344.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.49 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 12.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Malibu Boats will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter E. Murphy acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,446,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 307,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,118,000 after acquiring an additional 148,440 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,638,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Malibu Boats by 188.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 121,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,071,000 after purchasing an additional 79,712 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Malibu Boats by 5.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,314,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,233,000 after purchasing an additional 63,629 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Malibu Boats by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,617,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,159,000 after purchasing an additional 63,332 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Malibu Boats (Get Rating)

Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.