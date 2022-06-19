StockNews.com Upgrades Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) to “Buy”

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

NASDAQ AMRX opened at $3.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $966.31 million, a PE ratio of 159.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.17. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $5.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 53.73%. The company had revenue of $497.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.68 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

