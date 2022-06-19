Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SAH. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sonic Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of Sonic Automotive stock opened at $36.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10. Sonic Automotive has a one year low of $34.28 and a one year high of $58.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.00.

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.12). Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sonic Automotive will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sonic Automotive news, major shareholder Paul P. Rusnak acquired 127,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.89 per share, with a total value of $5,339,927.75. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $209,450,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 36.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 27,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 12,545 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $646,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $1,617,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $878,000. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

