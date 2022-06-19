Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

SWK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $183.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $150.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.67.

NYSE:SWK opened at $103.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1-year low of $100.13 and a 1-year high of $210.92.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.42. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWK. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 234.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 13,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 9,776 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $456,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $782,000. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

