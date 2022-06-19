AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ATRC. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on AtriCure from $79.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.50.

ATRC stock opened at $36.23 on Friday. AtriCure has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $89.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.20.

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). AtriCure had a net margin of 17.93% and a negative return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $74.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AtriCure will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Tonya Austin sold 3,203 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total transaction of $136,736.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,621 shares in the company, valued at $752,240.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRC. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in AtriCure by 196.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 990,170 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,847,000 after acquiring an additional 655,861 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in AtriCure by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,455,856 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $240,286,000 after acquiring an additional 544,296 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AtriCure during the fourth quarter worth about $30,737,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in AtriCure by 17.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,865,409 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $188,171,000 after acquiring an additional 427,792 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AtriCure by 35.8% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,364,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $89,627,000 after acquiring an additional 359,823 shares during the period. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

