ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

MAN has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $144.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on ManpowerGroup from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.80.

NYSE:MAN opened at $75.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.77. ManpowerGroup has a 1-year low of $74.13 and a 1-year high of $123.84.

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.32. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. ManpowerGroup’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.69, for a total transaction of $52,014.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,639.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 88.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in ManpowerGroup in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 72.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

