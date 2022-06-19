Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cowen from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Cowen from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Cowen from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cowen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cowen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

COWN stock opened at $23.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.86. Cowen has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $44.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Cowen ( NASDAQ:COWN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $331.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.27 million. Cowen had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 18.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cowen will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cowen by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,250,000 after purchasing an additional 28,190 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cowen by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 508,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,447,000 after acquiring an additional 18,558 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cowen by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,315,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,151,000 after acquiring an additional 40,044 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Cowen by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in Cowen by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

