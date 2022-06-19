StockNews.com Upgrades DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) to “Hold”

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of DMC Global from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Sidoti reduced their price objective on shares of DMC Global from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th.
Shares of DMC Global stock opened at $17.52 on Friday. DMC Global has a twelve month low of $17.44 and a twelve month high of $59.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $341.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.95 and its 200 day moving average is $32.46.
In other DMC Global news, CEO Kevin T. Longe sold 5,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $127,441.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,548,238.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOM. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DMC Global during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in DMC Global by 200.3% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in DMC Global during the first quarter valued at $119,000. Orchard Capital Managment LLC acquired a new stake in DMC Global during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in DMC Global by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. 96.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DMC Global Company Profile (Get Rating)
DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building materials, including storefronts and entrances, windows, curtain walls, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and engineered steel, aluminum, and wood door and window systems.
