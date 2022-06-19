StockNews.com Upgrades DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) to “Hold”

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of DMC Global from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Sidoti reduced their price objective on shares of DMC Global from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of DMC Global stock opened at $17.52 on Friday. DMC Global has a twelve month low of $17.44 and a twelve month high of $59.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $341.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.95 and its 200 day moving average is $32.46.

DMC Global ( NASDAQ:BOOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $138.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.25 million. DMC Global had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 149.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DMC Global will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DMC Global news, CEO Kevin T. Longe sold 5,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $127,441.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,548,238.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOM. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DMC Global during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in DMC Global by 200.3% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in DMC Global during the first quarter valued at $119,000. Orchard Capital Managment LLC acquired a new stake in DMC Global during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in DMC Global by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. 96.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building materials, including storefronts and entrances, windows, curtain walls, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and engineered steel, aluminum, and wood door and window systems.

