Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CPRI. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Capri from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Capri from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Capri from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. TheStreet lowered Capri from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Capri from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capri presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.89.

Capri stock opened at $45.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.35. Capri has a 52-week low of $36.90 and a 52-week high of $72.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.30.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.20. Capri had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capri will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $188,742.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 933,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,318,090.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Capri in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Capri in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Capri in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Capri in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Capri in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

