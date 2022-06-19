Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Shares of NYSE:UGP opened at $2.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.11. Ultrapar Participações has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $4.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.75 and its 200 day moving average is $2.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Ultrapar Participações ( NYSE:UGP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 10.33%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UGP. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ultrapar Participações by 339.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 921,767 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Ultrapar Participações by 242.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 603,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 427,118 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Ultrapar Participações by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,234,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 244,130 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 26.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,046,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after buying an additional 220,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the fourth quarter worth $476,000. 6.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, and storage businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

