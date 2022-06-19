Analysts Set McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) PT at $328.69

Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $328.69.

MCK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on McKesson to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $343.00 to $378.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Cowen upped their target price on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.39, for a total value of $1,455,794.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,598,096.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $996,457.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,039 shares in the company, valued at $25,293,444.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,267 shares of company stock worth $27,831,751. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCK. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services boosted its stake in McKesson by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $300.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $321.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.22. McKesson has a fifty-two week low of $184.43 and a fifty-two week high of $339.94.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.06 by ($0.23). McKesson had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 538.84%. The firm had revenue of $66.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McKesson will post 23.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 26.07%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

