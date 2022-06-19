Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Receives $49.77 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.77.

A number of research firms have commented on WBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $39.32 on Thursday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a one year low of $39.14 and a one year high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.94. The company has a market cap of $33.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.55.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.20. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.4775 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.34%.

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $392,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 26,870 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 5,353 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,502 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,396 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

