Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Receives $282.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $282.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $244.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Scotiabank downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources to $345.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of PXD opened at $221.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $258.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.46. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $133.73 and a 52-week high of $288.46. The firm has a market cap of $53.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.42. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 152.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $7.38 per share. This represents a $29.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 19.78%.

In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.73, for a total value of $497,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total value of $717,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,497,497.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,635 shares of company stock valued at $11,312,673 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,754 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 31,971 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $5,815,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $1,453,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.