Analysts Set Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Target Price at $70.83

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.83.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on XMTR shares. Loop Capital began coverage on Xometry in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Xometry from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, CL King dropped their price target on Xometry from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

NASDAQ XMTR opened at $35.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.09 and its 200 day moving average is $41.51. The company has a current ratio of 7.86, a quick ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Xometry has a 12 month low of $26.61 and a 12 month high of $97.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion and a PE ratio of -12.88.

Xometry ( NASDAQ:XMTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.06). Xometry had a negative return on equity of 23.42% and a negative net margin of 27.47%. The business had revenue of $67.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.97 million. On average, analysts forecast that Xometry will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xometry news, Director George Hornig sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total transaction of $329,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 124,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,840.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 22,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $795,706.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,558,417.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 96,961 shares of company stock valued at $3,381,821.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XMTR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Xometry in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Xometry by 451.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Xometry during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Xometry during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Xometry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. 77.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

