Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Short Interest Update

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the May 15th total of 1,450,000 shares. Approximately 13.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 337,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:BBW opened at $17.78 on Friday. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 12-month low of $13.81 and a 12-month high of $23.50. The stock has a market cap of $277.19 million, a PE ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.62 and a 200-day moving average of $18.78.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.23. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 46.48% and a net margin of 11.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 1,940 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $33,814.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,804.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Maxine Clark sold 3,600 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $66,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,139.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,209 shares of company stock worth $1,204,106. 14.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1,044.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BBW shares. StockNews.com raised Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet raised Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes, accessories, and other toy and novelty items.

