Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Receives $301.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $301.50.

Several analysts have commented on RGEN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

In related news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 14,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.51, for a total value of $2,214,754.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,518,831.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Repligen during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,925,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Repligen by 0.7% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Repligen during the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Repligen during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,153,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Repligen by 12.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $142.75 on Thursday. Repligen has a 12 month low of $137.21 and a 12 month high of $327.32. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 56.42 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.99.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $206.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.48 million. Repligen had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Repligen will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

